Saturday, October 15, 2011
List of Canadian DRIPs and SPPs Updated
Here is the latest round of updates to my Canadian Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIPs) list. I have updated the following stocks based on your feedback. Please keep the updates coming!
1. CIBC (CM-T) – discount lowered to 2%
2. Enerplus Corporation – removed SPP
3. Precious Metals and Mining Trust (MMP.UN-T) – removed discount
4. TransCanada Corporation (TRP-T) – removed discount
As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.
Happy DRIPping,
Ken
