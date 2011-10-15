Here is the latest round of updates to my Canadian Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIPs) list. I have updated the following stocks based on your feedback. Please keep the updates coming!

1. CIBC (CM-T) – discount lowered to 2%

2. Enerplus Corporation – removed SPP

3. Precious Metals and Mining Trust (MMP.UN-T) – removed discount

4. TransCanada Corporation (TRP-T) – removed discount

As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.



Happy DRIPping,