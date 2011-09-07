First off I want to thank everyone who has written to me asking when the site would be updated. I realize that there has been a long stretch since my last major update. And as you can see below, there have been many changes regarding Canadian DRIPs!

As well, thanks to everyone for their comments to let me know of changes to the company plans on my list. I used those as my starting point and then checked every plan for accuracy. Also, I have verified every link to the company dividend reinvestment plan details and Globe Investor stocker ticker.





As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment. The information you provide is always appreciated.

Happing DRIPping,

Ken

Added:

1. Brookfield Office Properties Canada (BOX.UN-T)

2. Churchill Corporation (CUQ-T)

3. Dundee International REIT (DI.UN-T)

4. Eagle Energy Trust (EGL.UN-T)

5. Energy Income Fund (ENI.UN-T)

6. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T)

7. GMIncome & Growth Fund (GMF.UN-T)

8. Horizon Alpha Pro ETFs

9. Homburg Canada REIT (HCR.UN-T)

10. Husky Energy (HSE-T)

11. INDEXPLUS Dividend Fund (IDF.UN-T)

12. Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (LIQ-T)

13. MOSAID Technologies (MSD-T)

14. NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN-T)

15. PATHFINDER Convertible Debenture Fund (PCD.UN-T)

16. REIT INDEXPLUS Income Fund (IDR.UN-T)

17. Retrocom Mid-Market REIT (RMM.UN-T)

18. Rogers Communications Inc.(RCI.B)

19. Senior Gold Producers Income Corp (GPC-T)

20. TransGlobe REIT (TGA.UN-T)

21. Troy Resources NL (TRY-T)

22. Valener Inc. (VNR-T)

23. Yellow Media Inc.(YLO-T)





Deleted:

1. Arctic Glacier Income Fund (AG.UN-T)

2. Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.A-T)

3. Capital Power Income L.P. (CPA.UN-T)

4. Citadel Diversified Investment Trust (CTD.UN-T)

5. CML HealthCare Income Fund (CLC.UN-T)

6. Energy Plus Income Trust (EPF.UN-T)

7. European Premium Dividend Fund (EPD.UN-T)

8. Financial Preferred Securities Corporation (FPR.PR.A-T)

9. InnVest REIT (INN.UN-T) – suspended August 12, 2011

10. Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)

11. NuVista Energy Ltd.(NVA-T)

12. Oil Sands Sector Fund (OSF.UN-T)

13. Pantera Drilling Income Trust (RIG.UN-T)

14. Paramount Energy Trust (PMY.UN-T)

15. Peyto Energy Trust (PEY.UN-T)

16. Sustainable Production Energy Trust (SPU.UN-T)

17. Western Financial Group (WES-T)

18. Westshore Terminals Income Fund (WTE.UN-T)

Updated:

1. AltaGas Income Trust changed to AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)

2. Arc Energy Trust changed to ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

3. Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) – removed discount

4. Canexus Income Fund changed to Canexus Corporation (CUS-T)

5. Charter REIT changed to Partners REIT (PAR.UN-T)

6. Daylight Resources Trust changed to Daylight Energy Ltd. (DAY-T)

7. Enbridge Income Fund changed to Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.(ENF-T)

8. Enerplus Resources Fund changed to Enerplus Corporation (ERF-T)

9. Enervest Diversified Income (EIT.UN-T) - removed minimum

10. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trust changed to Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FC-T)

11. Fort Chicago Energy Partners L.P. changed to Versen Inc. (VSN-T)

12. Freehold Royalty Trust changed to Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T)

13. Just Energy Income Fund changed to Just Energy Group (JE-T)

14. Keyera Facilities Income Fund changed to Keyera Corp. (KEY-T)

15. Macquarie Power & Infrastructure Income Fund changed to Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (CSE-T) and Share Purchase Plan (SPP) terminated

16. NAL Oil & Gas Trust changed to NAL Energy Corp. (NAE-T)

17. Northland Power Income Fund changed to Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)

18. Parkland Income Fund changed to Parkland Fuel Corporation (PKI-T)

19. Pengrowth Energy Trust changed to Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGF-T)

20. Penn West Energy Trust changed to Penn West Exploration (PWT-T)

21. Phoenix Technology Income Fund changed to Phoenix Technology Services (PHX-T)

22. Provident Energy Trust changed to Provident Energy Ltd. (PVE-T)

23. Telus (T-T) – removed discount

24. Vermilion Energy Trust changed to Vermilion Energy Inc.(VET-T)

25. Zargon Energy Trust changed to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.(ZAR-T)

