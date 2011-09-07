    Canadian Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIPs): List of Canadian DRIPs and SPPs Updated
        
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

List of Canadian DRIPs and SPPs Updated

First off I want to thank everyone who has written to me asking when the site would be updated. I realize that there has been a long stretch since my last major update. And as you can see below, there have been many changes regarding Canadian DRIPs!

As well, thanks to everyone for their comments to let me know of changes to the company plans on my list. I used those as my starting point and then checked every plan for accuracy. Also, I have verified every link to the company dividend reinvestment plan details and Globe Investor stocker ticker.

As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment. The information you provide is always appreciated.

Happing DRIPping,
Ken


Added:
1. Brookfield Office Properties Canada (BOX.UN-T)
2. Churchill Corporation (CUQ-T)
3. Dundee International REIT (DI.UN-T)
4. Eagle Energy Trust (EGL.UN-T)
5. Energy Income Fund (ENI.UN-T)
6. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T)
7. GMIncome & Growth Fund (GMF.UN-T)
8. Horizon Alpha Pro ETFs
9. Homburg Canada REIT (HCR.UN-T)
10. Husky Energy (HSE-T)
11. INDEXPLUS Dividend Fund (IDF.UN-T)
12. Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (LIQ-T)
13. MOSAID Technologies (MSD-T)
14. NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN-T)
15. PATHFINDER Convertible Debenture Fund (PCD.UN-T)
16. REIT INDEXPLUS Income Fund (IDR.UN-T)
17. Retrocom Mid-Market REIT (RMM.UN-T)
18. Rogers Communications Inc.(RCI.B)
19. Senior Gold Producers Income Corp (GPC-T)
20. TransGlobe REIT (TGA.UN-T)
21. Troy Resources NL (TRY-T)
22. Valener Inc. (VNR-T)
23. Yellow Media Inc.(YLO-T)


Deleted:
1. Arctic Glacier Income Fund (AG.UN-T)
2. Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.A-T)
3. Capital Power Income L.P. (CPA.UN-T)
4. Citadel Diversified Investment Trust (CTD.UN-T)
5. CML HealthCare Income Fund (CLC.UN-T)
6. Energy Plus Income Trust (EPF.UN-T)
7. European Premium Dividend Fund (EPD.UN-T)
8. Financial Preferred Securities Corporation (FPR.PR.A-T)
9. InnVest REIT (INN.UN-T) – suspended August 12, 2011
10. Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)
11. NuVista Energy Ltd.(NVA-T)
12. Oil Sands Sector Fund (OSF.UN-T)
13. Pantera Drilling Income Trust (RIG.UN-T)
14. Paramount Energy Trust (PMY.UN-T)
15. Peyto Energy Trust (PEY.UN-T)
16. Sustainable Production Energy Trust (SPU.UN-T)
17. Western Financial Group (WES-T)
18. Westshore Terminals Income Fund (WTE.UN-T)


Updated:
1. AltaGas Income Trust changed to AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)
2. Arc Energy Trust changed to ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)
3. Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) – removed discount
4. Canexus Income Fund changed to Canexus Corporation (CUS-T)
5. Charter REIT changed to Partners REIT (PAR.UN-T)
6. Daylight Resources Trust changed to Daylight Energy Ltd. (DAY-T)
7. Enbridge Income Fund changed to Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.(ENF-T)
8. Enerplus Resources Fund changed to Enerplus Corporation (ERF-T)
9. Enervest Diversified Income (EIT.UN-T) - removed minimum
10. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trust changed to Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FC-T)
11. Fort Chicago Energy Partners L.P. changed to Versen Inc. (VSN-T)
12. Freehold Royalty Trust changed to Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T)
13. Just Energy Income Fund changed to Just Energy Group (JE-T)
14. Keyera Facilities Income Fund changed to Keyera Corp. (KEY-T)
15. Macquarie Power & Infrastructure Income Fund changed to Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (CSE-T) and Share Purchase Plan (SPP) terminated
16. NAL Oil & Gas Trust changed to NAL Energy Corp. (NAE-T)
17. Northland Power Income Fund changed to Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)
18. Parkland Income Fund changed to Parkland Fuel Corporation (PKI-T)
19. Pengrowth Energy Trust changed to Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGF-T)
20. Penn West Energy Trust changed to Penn West Exploration (PWT-T)
21. Phoenix Technology Income Fund changed to Phoenix Technology Services (PHX-T)
22. Provident Energy Trust changed to Provident Energy Ltd. (PVE-T)
23. Telus (T-T) – removed discount
24. Vermilion Energy Trust changed to Vermilion Energy Inc.(VET-T)
25. Zargon Energy Trust changed to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.(ZAR-T)


# posted by Ken Cenerelli : 4:42:00 PM
Comments:
Don't think ERF has a SPP anymore.
Discon'd when they converted from an income trust. I debated trying to come up with the necessary cash for one final SPP last December to bring my shares up, to be able to buy 1 from dividends but couldn't manage it, so am waiting to see if they will do a buyback for my 12 shares.
# posted by Anonymous Anonymous : Wednesday, September 07, 2011 7:11:00 PM
 
Ok - thanks. I will check it out and make the appropriate changes.
# posted by Blogger Ken : Thursday, September 08, 2011 12:54:00 PM
 
TRP - no discount as of May 2011
# posted by Anonymous Anonymous : Monday, September 12, 2011 1:16:00 AM
 
CIBC Bank - CM has a 2 % discount not 3%
# posted by Anonymous Anonymous : Monday, September 12, 2011 1:18:00 AM
 
Hi Ken. Spoke with Middlefield re IDF.UN. They said they didn't have an SPP for this. Can you confirm your source for this?

Thanks,
Dripper
# posted by Anonymous Anonymous : Tuesday, February 28, 2012 10:40:00 AM
 
Don't think IDF.UN has a SPP or a discount as per discussion with Middlefield.
# posted by Anonymous Anonymous : Friday, March 02, 2012 11:17:00 AM
 
List of Canadian DRIPs & SPPs

Company

Symbol

 DRIP? SPP? Discount? Minimum Maximum
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited FAP Y Y N $100/Month $20,000/Year
ACTIVEnergy Income Fund AEU.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
AGF Management Limited AGF.B Y N N N/A N/A
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM Y Y 5% US$100 US$20,000/Year
Allied Properties REIT AP.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
AltaGas Ltd. ALA Y Y 5% $1,000 $100,000/Month
ARC Resources Ltd. ARX Y Y 5% $500 $3,000/Month
Artis REIT AX.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $10,000
Bank of Montreal BMO Y Y N - $40,000/Year
Bank of Montreal Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) - Y N N N/A N/A
Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Y Y 2% $100/Month $20,000/Year
Baytex Energy Corp. BTE Y N 5% N/A N/A
BCE Inc. BCE Y Y N - $20,000/Year
Bell Aliant Inc. BA Y Y N - $3,400/Month
Brompton Oil & Gas Income Fund OGF.UN Y Y 5% - -
Brompton VIP Income Fund VIP.UN Y Y 5% - $20,000/Year
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM.A Y N N N/A N/A
Brookfield Office Properties Canada BOX.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Brookfield Properties Corp. BPO Y N N N/A N/A
CAE Inc. CAE Y N N N/A N/A
Calloway REIT CWT.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CAR.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Canadian General Investments, Limited CGI Y Y N $100/Quarter $5,000/Quarter
Canadian REIT REF.UN Y Y 4% $250/Month $25,000/Year
Canadian Tire Corporation CTC Y N N N/A N/A
Canadian Western Bank CWB Y N N N/A N/A
Canexus Corporation CUS Y N 5% N/A N/A
Capstone Infrastructure Corporation CSE Y N N N/A N/A
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. CUP.U Y N N N/A N/A
Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE Y N N N/A N/A
Cervus Equipment Corporation CVL Y N 5% N/A N/A
Chartwell Seniors Housing REIT CSH.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Churchill Corporation CUQ Y N 5% N/A N/A
CIBC CM Y Y 2% $100 $50,000/Year
Citadel Income Fund CTF.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Claymore Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) - Y N N N/A N/A
ClubLink Enterprises Limited CLK Y N 5% N/A N/A
Cominar REIT CUF.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
COMPASS Income Fund CMZ.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Corus Entertainment CJR.B Y N N N/A N/A
Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG Y N 5% N/A N/A
Daylight Energy Ltd. DAY Y Y 5% $1,000 $100,000/Month
DDJ High Yield Fund HYB.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Dundee REIT D.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $250,000/Year
Dundee International REIT DI.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $250,000/Year
Eagle Energy Trust EGL.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Emera Inc. EMA Y Y 5% $25/Quarter $5,000/Quarter
Enbridge Inc. ENB Y Y 2% - $5,000/Quarter
Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. ENF Y Y N $100/Month $1,000/Month
EnCana Corporation ECA Y N N N/A N/A
Energy Income Fund ENI.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Enerplus Corporation ERF Y Y N N/A N/A
EnerVest Diversified Income Trust EIT.UN Y Y N - $1,000/Month
EnerVest Energy & Oil Sands Total Return Trust EOS.UN Y Y N $100 $1,000/Month
Equitable Group Inc. ETC Y N N N/A N/A
Exchange Income Corporation EIF Y Y 3% $100 $10,000/Month
Extendicare REIT EXE.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment FC Y Y N $250/Month $12,000/Year
Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund FFI.UN Y Y 5% - -
Fortis Inc. FTS Y Y 2% $100/Quarter $30,000/Year
Freehold Royalties Ltd. FRU Y N N N/A N/A
Gibson Energy Inc. GEI Y N 3% N/A N/A
GMIncome & Growth Fund GMF.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
H&R REIT HR.UN Y Y 3% $250/Month $13,500/Year
Homburg Canada REIT HCR.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
HOMEQ Corporation HEQ Y N 4% N/A N/A
Horizon Alpha Pro ETFs - Y N N N/A N/A
Husky Energy HSE Y N N N/A N/A
Imperial Oil Limited IMO Y Y N $50/Quarter $5,000/Quarter
Income Financial Trust INC.UN Y N N N/A N/A
INDEXPLUS Dividend Fund IDF.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
INDEXPLUS Income Fund IDX.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Intact Financial Corporation IFC Y N N N/A N/A
Inter Pipeline Fund IPL.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
InterRent REIT IIP.UN Y Y 4% $250 -
Just Energy Group JE Y Y 2% $500/Month $100,000/Year
Keyera Corp. KEY Y N 3% N/A N/A
Killam Properties Inc. KMP Y N 3% N/A N/A
Lanesborough REIT LRT.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $10,000/Month
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. LIQ Y N 3% N/A N/A
Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. MBT Y Y 3% $100 $20,000/Year
Manulife Financial Corporation MFC Y Y 3% $100/Quarterly $250,000/Year
MCAN Mortgage Corporation MKP Y N N N/A N/A
Medical Facilities Corporation DR Y N N N/A N/A
MINT Income Fund MID.UN Y Y N $100 -
Morguard Corporation MRC Y N N N/A N/A
Morguard REIT MRT.UN Y N N N/A N/A
MOSAID Technologies MSD Y N N N/A N/A
Mulvihill Premier Canadian Income Fund PCU.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Mulvihill Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust TCT.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
NAL Energy Corp. NAE Y Y 5% $1,000 $5,000/Month
National Bank of Canada NA Y Y N $500 $5,000/Quarter
Nexen Inc. NXY Y N 5% N/A N/A
Northland Power Inc. NPI Y N N N/A N/A
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT NWH.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Olympia Financial Group Inc. OLY-X Y Y N - -
Onex Corporation OCX Y N N N/A N/A
Parkland Fuel Corporation PKI Y N N N/A N/A
Partners REIT PAR.UN Y Y 3% $1,000 $12,000/Year
PATHFINDER Convertible Debenture Fund PCD.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Pengrowth Energy Corporation PGF Y Y 5% - $1,000/Month
Penn West Exploration PWT Y Y 5% $500 $5,000
Phoenix Technology Services PHX Y N 5% N/A N/A
Plazacorp Retail Properties Limited PLZ-X Y N 3% N/A N/A
Potash Corporation POT Y N N N/A N/A
Precious Metals and Mining Trust MMP.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Primaris Retail REIT PMZ.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Progress Energy Resources Corp. PRQ Y N 5% N/A N/A
Provident Energy Ltd. PVE Y Y 5% $1,000 $100,000/Month
REIT INDEXPLUS Income Fund IDR.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Retrocom Mid-Market REIT RMM.UN Y N 4% N/A N/A
RioCan REIT REI.UN Y Y 3.1% $250/Month $25,000/Year
Rogers Communications Inc. RCI.B Y N N N/A N/A
Royal Bank of Canada RY Y N N N/A N/A
Senior Gold Producers Income Corp GPC Y Y 5% - $20,000/Year
Shaw Communications Inc. SJR.B Y N N N/A N/A
Skylon Growth & Income Trust SKG.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Student Transportation of America Ltd. STB Y N 3% N/A N/A
Suncor Energy Inc. SU Y Y N $100 $5,000/Quarter
Sun Life Financial SLF Y Y 2% $100/Quarter $50,000/Year
Superior Plus Corp. SPB Y Y 5% $1,000/Month $20,000/Year
Telus Corporation T Y Y N $100/Month $20,000/Year
Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI Y N N N/A N/A
Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corporation TMC Y N 5% N/A N/A
Tim Hortons THI Y Y N $25 $250,000/Year
Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Y N 1% N/A N/A
Torstar Corporation TS.B Y N N N/A N/A
TransAlta Corporation TA Y Y 3% - $5,000/Quarter
TransCanada Corporation TRP Y Y N $50/Quarter $10,000/Quarter
TransGlobe REIT TGA.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Triax Diversified High-Yield Trust TRH.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Troy Resources NL TRY Y N 5% N/A N/A
Valener Inc. VNR Y N 5% N/A N/A
Veresen Inc. VSN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Vermilion Energy Trust VET Y N 5% N/A N/A
Whiterock REIT WRK.UN Y Y 4% $250 -
Yellow Media Inc. YLO Y N 5% N/A N/A
YIELDPLUS Income Fund YP.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. ZAR Y N 5% N/A N/A

LEGEND: Company - name of company offering a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP); Company Hyperlink - click the link to view the plan details;
Symbol - company's stock ticker symbol; Symbol Hyperlink - click the link to view the current Globe Investor stock quote; DRIP - does the company have a DRIP?;
SPP - does the company offer a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) or Optional Cash Purchase Plan (OCP) which allows the user to purchase additional shares/units through the company's transfer agent?;
Discount - does the company offer a discount on the price of additional shares/units purchased through an SPP/OCP or through dividend reinvestment?;
Minimum - the minimum amount per SPP/OCP; Maximum - the maximum amount per SPP/OCP; Highlighted Row - company has an SPP/OCP

                                