Monday, July 19, 2010
Reason this site has been down
Dear readers,
I am sure some of you came to my site over the past week only to be greeted with a message that my blog had been removed.
Well, last Saturday Google decided to mark this blog as spam. When they do that they take down the site until I can prove I am the owner. Once I did then they had to do a manual review of my blog to see if they could re-instate it. I eventually escalated the problem up the chain of command and the site was re-activated this afternoon.
I am not sure how this occurred in the first place. My site has been up since 2005 and in those past five years nothing like this has ever happened. I am sorry if this outage has inconvenienced anyone.
Thank you all for your patience and I hope that you will continue to visit my site in the future.
Sincerely,
Ken
Comments:
Welcome back!
Don't they actually look at the websites before they do these things?
If they only knew the wealth of information that your website provides.
Thanks for your kind words.Post a Comment
From my understanding, they have a Google bot that scans all the Blogger blogs and it chooses which ones get deleted. You then have to fight to regain your blog.
By the looks of their online help forum, I am not the only one they have affected by doing this. There is at least 10-20 people a day asking for their site to be re-activated.
Thanks for reading,
Ken
