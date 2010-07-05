Monday, July 05, 2010
Globe and Mail column on DRIPs
Globe and Mail columnist John Heinzl is at it again. On Saturday July 3, 2010 he did an in-depth report on dividend reinvestment plans and included a feature on Robert Gibb, who is probably better known as OperaBob of the
The DRiP Investing Resource Center message boards.
Gibb highlights some of his holdings in the article, gives some excellent reasons on why one should hold DRIPs and then talks about how one can start becoming involved in DRIPs.
I also really like this quote from the article: "It’s a get-rich-eventually scheme." How true!
The full article can be found at DRIPping your way to wealth page.
Happy DRIPping,
Ken
Comments:
John Heinzl Request:
http://www.theglobeandmail.com/globe-investor/investment-ideas/features/investor-clinic/clinic-video/what-do-you-do-with-dividends/article1632002/
Hey Ken,
I just got featured myself :)
http://www.theglobeandmail.com/globe-investor/investment-ideas/features/me-and-my-money/playing-the-dividend-angle/article1650334/
You can find me here:
http://myownadvisor.blogspot.com/
Keep up the great work on your site by the way, I visit it often!
Mark
Mark,Post a Comment
I read the article on the weekend but I did not realize it was you (ie. Financial Cents). I always enjoy reading about other's successes.
I also enjoy reading your blog. You truly do have a love for all things financial. Good job.
Ken
