Globe and Mail columnist John Heinzl is at it again. On Saturday July 3, 2010 he did an in-depth report on dividend reinvestment plans and included a feature on Robert Gibb, who is probably better known as OperaBob of theGibb highlights some of his holdings in the article, gives some excellent reasons on why one should hold DRIPs and then talks about how one can start becoming involved in DRIPs.I also really like this quote from the article: "It’s a get-rich-eventually scheme." How true!The full article can be found at DRIPping your way to wealth page.Happy DRIPping,Ken