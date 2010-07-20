Tuesday, July 20, 2010
Canadian DRIP & SPP List updates
I have added the following new plan:
NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T)
NuVista Energy Ltd.-Announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan
I have updated the following plan:
TransAlta Corporation (TA-T) - 3% discount added
TransAlta declares dividend
As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.
Happy DRIPping,
Ken
Comments:
The webpage for Chartwell Seniors Housing REIT indicates you need a minimum of 1,000 shares to join the DRIP program - please update.
Hey,
I'm a younger guy that read the book "the lazy investor" by Derek Foster.
I've been saving for awhile now and trying to figure out what stock to buy and just found your helpful list.
I am with TD Waterhouse brokerage currently with a couple penny stocks and would like to get into a bigger company with DRIP's and SPP. But TD says I can't do it on my own and need to go through a broker.
Is this true?(I suspect it isn't)How can I buy stock in a company with out a broker? Or would a broker be the better choice for me?
If you could help me that would be great.
Ken,
I recently contacted Computershare inquiring about the Brompton Group, and they sent me a letter stating that they no longer offer a DRIP.
Cheers,
Ryan
Good news from Enervest Diversified Income (EIT.UN) they no longer have a minimum OCP!
https://www-us.computershare.com/investor/plans/planslist.asp?planid=95&state=eStateDisplayPlanSummary
New Flyer Inc. (NFI.UN) definitely has a DRIP, because I have been receiving it. I believe there is a discount but am not sure of how much.
I have confirmed with Sentry Select for MMP.UN and they have mentioned that there is not a discount on these shares.Post a Comment
Lambert
Lambert
