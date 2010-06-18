Friday, June 18, 2010
Column on Canadian dividend growers
In the June 10, 2010 edition of The Globe and Mail, columnist John Heinzl compiled another list of dividend growth stocks in Canada. The Globe has really gotten on the dividend bandwagon over the past few years and they tend to run these dividend screener articles several times a year.
For this one, they were looking for companies with "a market capitalization of at least $1-billion." They also wanted at least a 2.5% dividend yield and a "five-year annualized dividend growth rate of at least 5 per cent." The final criterion was a dividend payout ratio of less than 80%.
Of the companies that made the list, many have dividend reinvestment plans: Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T), Telus Corporation (T-T), AGF Management Limited (AGF.B-T), Just Energy Income Fund (JE.UN-T), Fortis Inc. (FTS-T), Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T),
Sun Life Financial (SLF-T), National Bank of Canada (NA-T), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T), TransCanada Corporation (TRP-T), Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T), Bank of Montreal (BMO-T).
The full article entitled Canada's best dividend growth stocks can be found at the Globe's All about dividend stocks page.
Happing DRIPping,
Ken
