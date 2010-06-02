|
List of Canadian DRIPs & SPPs
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
DRIP?
|
SPP?
|
Discount?
|
Minimum
|
Maximum
|
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited
|
FAP
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$100/Month
|
$20,000/Year
|
ACTIVEnergy Income Fund
|
AEU.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$100
|
-
|
AGF Management Limited
|
AGF.B
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
AEM
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
US$100
|
US$20,000/Year
|
Allied Properties REIT
|
AP.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
AltaGas Ltd.
|
ALA
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$1,000
|
$100,000/Month
|
ARC Resources Ltd.
|
ARX
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$500
|
$3,000/Month
|
Artis REIT
|
AX.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
4%
|
$1,000
|
$10,000
|
Bank of Montreal
|
BMO
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
-
|
$40,000/Year
|
Bank of Montreal Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
|
-
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Bank of Nova Scotia
|
BNS
|
Y
|
Y
|
2%
|
$100/Month
|
$20,000/Year
|
Baytex Energy Corp.
|
BTE
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
BCE Inc.
|
BCE
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
-
|
$20,000/Year
|
Bell Aliant Inc.
|
BA
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
-
|
$3,400/Month
|
Brompton Oil & Gas Income Fund
|
OGF.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
-
|
-
|
Brompton VIP Income Fund
|
VIP.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
-
|
$20,000/Year
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
BAM.A
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Brookfield Office Properties Canada
|
BOX.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Brookfield Properties Corp.
|
BPO
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
CAE Inc.
|
CAE
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Calloway REIT
|
CWT.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
|
CAR.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Canadian General Investments, Limited
|
CGI
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$100/Quarter
|
$5,000/Quarter
|
Canadian REIT
|
REF.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
4%
|
$250/Month
|
$25,000/Year
|
Canadian Tire Corporation
|
CTC
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Canadian Western Bank
|
CWB
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Canexus Corporation
|
CUS
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Capstone Infrastructure Corporation
|
CSE
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.
|
CUP.U
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cenovus Energy Inc.
|
CVE
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cervus Equipment Corporation
|
CVL
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chartwell Seniors Housing REIT
|
CSH.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Churchill Corporation
|
CUQ
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
CIBC
|
CM
|
Y
|
Y
|
2%
|
$100
|
$50,000/Year
|
Citadel Income Fund
|
CTF.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Claymore Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
|
-
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ClubLink Enterprises Limited
|
CLK
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cominar REIT
|
CUF.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
COMPASS Income Fund
|
CMZ.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$100
|
-
|
Corus Entertainment
|
CJR.B
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|
CPG
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Daylight Energy Ltd.
|
DAY
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$1,000
|
$100,000/Month
|
DDJ High Yield Fund
|
HYB.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Dundee REIT
|
D.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
4%
|
$1,000
|
$250,000/Year
|
Dundee International REIT
|
DI.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
4%
|
$1,000
|
$250,000/Year
|
Eagle Energy Trust
|
EGL.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Emera Inc.
|
EMA
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$25/Quarter
|
$5,000/Quarter
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
ENB
|
Y
|
Y
|
2%
|
-
|
$5,000/Quarter
|
Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.
|
ENF
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$100/Month
|
$1,000/Month
|
EnCana Corporation
|
ECA
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Energy Income Fund
|
ENI.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Enerplus Corporation
|
ERF
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EnerVest Diversified Income Trust
|
EIT.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
-
|
$1,000/Month
|
EnerVest Energy & Oil Sands Total Return Trust
|
EOS.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$100
|
$1,000/Month
|
Equitable Group Inc.
|
ETC
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Exchange Income Corporation
|
EIF
|
Y
|
Y
|
3%
|
$100
|
$10,000/Month
|
Extendicare REIT
|
EXE.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
|
FC
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$250/Month
|
$12,000/Year
|
Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund
|
FFI.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
-
|
-
|
Fortis Inc.
|
FTS
|
Y
|
Y
|
2%
|
$100/Quarter
|
$30,000/Year
|
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|
FRU
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Gibson Energy Inc.
|
GEI
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
GMIncome & Growth Fund
|
GMF.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$100
|
-
|
H&R REIT
|
HR.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
3%
|
$250/Month
|
$13,500/Year
|
Homburg Canada REIT
|
HCR.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
HOMEQ Corporation
|
HEQ
|
Y
|
N
|
4%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Horizon Alpha Pro ETFs
|
-
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Husky Energy
|
HSE
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Imperial Oil Limited
|
IMO
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$50/Quarter
|
$5,000/Quarter
|
Income Financial Trust
|
INC.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
INDEXPLUS Dividend Fund
|
IDF.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$100
|
-
|
INDEXPLUS Income Fund
|
IDX.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$100
|
-
|
Intact Financial Corporation
|
IFC
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Inter Pipeline Fund
|
IPL.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
InterRent REIT
|
IIP.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
4%
|
$250
|
-
|
Just Energy Group
|
JE
|
Y
|
Y
|
2%
|
$500/Month
|
$100,000/Year
|
Keyera Corp.
|
KEY
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Killam Properties Inc.
|
KMP
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Lanesborough REIT
|
LRT.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
4%
|
$1,000
|
$10,000/Month
|
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd.
|
LIQ
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Manitoba Telecom Services Inc.
|
MBT
|
Y
|
Y
|
3%
|
$100
|
$20,000/Year
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
MFC
|
Y
|
Y
|
3%
|
$100/Quarterly
|
$250,000/Year
|
MCAN Mortgage Corporation
|
MKP
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Medical Facilities Corporation
|
DR
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
MINT Income Fund
|
MID.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$100
|
-
|
Morguard Corporation
|
MRC
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Morguard REIT
|
MRT.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
MOSAID Technologies
|
MSD
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Mulvihill Premier Canadian Income Fund
|
PCU.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Mulvihill Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust
|
TCT.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NAL Energy Corp.
|
NAE
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$1,000
|
$5,000/Month
|
National Bank of Canada
|
NA
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$500
|
$5,000/Quarter
|
Nexen Inc.
|
NXY
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Northland Power Inc.
|
NPI
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT
|
NWH.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Olympia Financial Group Inc.
|
OLY-X
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
-
|
-
|
Onex Corporation
|
OCX
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Parkland Fuel Corporation
|
PKI
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Partners REIT
|
PAR.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
3%
|
$1,000
|
$12,000/Year
|
PATHFINDER Convertible Debenture Fund
|
PCD.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$100
|
-
|
Pengrowth Energy Corporation
|
PGF
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
-
|
$1,000/Month
|
Penn West Exploration
|
PWT
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$500
|
$5,000
|
Phoenix Technology Services
|
PHX
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Plazacorp Retail Properties Limited
|
PLZ-X
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Potash Corporation
|
POT
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Precious Metals and Mining Trust
|
MMP.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Primaris Retail REIT
|
PMZ.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Progress Energy Resources Corp.
|
PRQ
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Provident Energy Ltd.
|
PVE
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$1,000
|
$100,000/Month
|
REIT INDEXPLUS Income Fund
|
IDR.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$100
|
-
|
Retrocom Mid-Market REIT
|
RMM.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
4%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RioCan REIT
|
REI.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
3.1%
|
$250/Month
|
$25,000/Year
|
Rogers Communications Inc.
|
RCI.B
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
RY
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Senior Gold Producers Income Corp
|
GPC
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
-
|
$20,000/Year
|
Shaw Communications Inc.
|
SJR.B
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Skylon Growth & Income Trust
|
SKG.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Student Transportation of America Ltd.
|
STB
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Suncor Energy Inc.
|
SU
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$100
|
$5,000/Quarter
|
Sun Life Financial
|
SLF
|
Y
|
Y
|
2%
|
$100/Quarter
|
$50,000/Year
|
Superior Plus Corp.
|
SPB
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$1,000/Month
|
$20,000/Year
|
Telus Corporation
|
T
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$100/Month
|
$20,000/Year
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
TRI
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corporation
|
TMC
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Tim Hortons
|
THI
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$25
|
$250,000/Year
|
Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
TD
|
Y
|
N
|
1%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Torstar Corporation
|
TS.B
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
TransAlta Corporation
|
TA
|
Y
|
Y
|
3%
|
-
|
$5,000/Quarter
|
TransCanada Corporation
|
TRP
|
Y
|
Y
|
N
|
$50/Quarter
|
$10,000/Quarter
|
TransGlobe REIT
|
TGA.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
3%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Triax Diversified High-Yield Trust
|
TRH.UN
|
Y
|
N
|
N
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Troy Resources NL
|
TRY
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Valener Inc.
|
VNR
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Veresen Inc.
|
VSN
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Vermilion Energy Trust
|
VET
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Whiterock REIT
|
WRK.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
4%
|
$250
|
-
|
Yellow Media Inc.
|
YLO
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
YIELDPLUS Income Fund
|
YP.UN
|
Y
|
Y
|
5%
|
$100
|
-
|
Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.
|
ZAR
|
Y
|
N
|
5%
|
N/A
|
N/A