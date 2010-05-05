Wednesday, May 05, 2010
Canadian DRIP & SPP List update
I have added the following new plan:
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
Cenovus Energy achieves strong Q1 cash flow
As well, two income trusts with dividend reinvestment plans have also made recent announcements that they will convert to corporations. I have included links to their announcements below:
AltaGas Income Trust (ALA.UN-T)
AltaGas Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Plans for Corporate Conversion
Bell Aliant Regional Communications Income Fund (BA.UN-T)
Bell Aliant announces plan for conversion to a corporation
As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.
Happing DRIPping,
Ken
Comments:
http://www.superiorplus.ca/Superior-Plus-Investors-Dividend-Reinvestment-Program.php
Looks like Superior Plus just added a DRiP as of May 5th, 2010.
DRiP: Yes
SPP: Yes
Discount: 5%
Min: 1,000
Max: 2,000
As of Nov 2010 dividend payment, common be purchased under the Plan will be purchased without a discount until the Bank decides otherwise.Post a Comment
