Tuesday, April 13, 2010
This site in the news
Since I created this site in 2005, it has grown steadily in popularity. So, I thought I would create a post listing the locations where this blog has been mentioned in the news.
It was a great day when I got my first notice in Canadian MoneySaver magazine from Robert Gibb. I was then mentioned in Derek Foster's second book entitled The Lazy Investor: Start with $50...and no Investment Knowledge that was published in 2007. From there, my blog has been referenced in newspaper articles and magazines. You can find many listed below.
Happing DRIPping,
Ken
Toronto Star
Ellen Roseman, September 19, 2007 - Retiree, 37, did it the easy way
Ellen Roseman, June 22, 2008 - DRIPs a cheap way to invest for long term
Globe & Mail
John Heinzl, July 15, 2009 - DRIPs drop discounted shares in your lap
John Heinzl, February 12, 2010 - Why you should be a DRIP fan
MoneySense Magazine
Rob Gerlsbeck, May 2009 - Breeding wealth: A new combo can help your money multiply faster
