Thursday, April 22, 2010

An introduction to Tom Connolly

I entitled this piece an introduction to Tom Connolly but for many of you he needs know introduction at all. Tom can easily be considered Canada's dividend prophet.

I first heard of Tom back in 2004 when I started to get serious about dividend stocks and DRIPs. I was intrigued by what he had to say about the investment style. I read through his entire website and gathered many ideas about the soundness of the strategy.

I love reading about Tom's insight into the current markets. He has published a newsletter about dividend investing called The Connolly Report since 1981. Although it has been closed to new subscribers for many years, non-subscribers can purchase copies from Tom when he has extras available. His new website - DividendGrowth.ca - is open only to subscribers but I highly recommend dividend investors still visit it on a regular basis. The plethora of free information is an excellent read as there are nuggets of information on dividend-paying companies and wisdom on dividend investing.

He has also made available two documents containing his thoughts on the current markets and dividend investing in general.

Tom is not a big fan of DRIPs though. You can read his thoughts on them here.

Finally, Tom has been generous enough to provide paper copies of his newsletters to select libraries across Canada. You can find the locations here. If you are close to one, I highly recommend that you make the effort to read them. Also on this page you can find out a little more about his background, as well as some inspirational stories about how holding dividend-paying stocks can really pay off over time.

Happing DRIPping,
Ken

Glad to see regular updates!!! Thanks for the great work.
# posted by Anonymous Anonymous : Sunday, April 25, 2010 9:43:00 AM
 
Like you I came across Tom's old website by accident. After reading his comments, I felt like someone turned on a light and I finally found a method of evaluating stocks I could understand. I kept calling and emailing him till he kindly allowed me to become a subscriber. I've followed his method for the past five years and even with the recent crisis I'm achieving my goals and my dividends have increased each year.

I've plugged his site where I can but many don't recognize that advantage of his method and prefer the trading method. Each to their own.
# posted by Anonymous Anonymous : Sunday, March 04, 2012 10:03:00 AM
 
