Monday, April 12, 2010
Globe Investor dividend articles website
The Globe & Mail's Globe Investor website has gotten on the dividend bandwagon in a big way. They have been writing a lot more columns and articles on the value of dividend investing. As such, they have created a web page called All about dividend stocks that aggregates all of their stories about dividend stocks. This website is an excellent tool in keeping up to date on dividend stock trends.
Finally, this site has also been added to my list of finance links at the bottom of this page. I have also verified that each URL is correct. Check them out, there many excellent blogs and websites that deal with dividends and dividend investing.
Happing DRIPping,
Ken
