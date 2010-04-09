Thanks for your patience during the past few months as I have been trying to get this site updated. Thirteen months is way too long to go between updates and as you can see below, there have been many changes regarding Canadian DRIPs!The list format has also been changed. I have made each stock ticker symbol a hyperlink so that you can get the latest stock information. Each link will use the new Globe Investor website. As well, all stock ticker symbols on this blog will now follow the Globe Investor’s stock symbol format.Finally, I have verified each company’s link to their dividend reinvestment plan details and updated many of them.As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.Happing DRIPping,KenBrookfield Properties Corp. (BPO-T)Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)Capital Power Income L.P. (CPA.UN-T) [Was formerly EPCOR Power L.P.]Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T) [Drip available early 2010]Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)European Premium Dividend Fund (EPD.UN-T)Exchange Income Corporation (EIF-T)Fort Chicago Energy Partners L.P. (FCE.UN-T)Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY-X)Paramount Energy Trust (PMT.UN-T)Phoenix Technology Income Fund (PHX.UN-T)Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH-T)Progress Energy Resources Corp. (PRQ-T)Student Transportation of America Ltd. (STB-T)Tim Hortons (THI-T)Vermilion Energy Trust (VET.UN-T)Western Financial Group (WES-T)Canadian Oil Sands Trust (COS.UN-T) – DRIP suspendedCitadel Premium Income Fund (CPF.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)Citadel S-1 Income Trust Fund (SDL.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)Citadel Stable S-1 Income Fund (CSR.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)Contrans Income Fund (CSS.UN-T) – DRIP terminatedDeepwell Energy Services Trust (DWL.UN-T) – DRIP terminateddiversiTrust Income Fund (DTF.UN-T) – Merged into Dynamic Strategic Yield FunddiversiTrust Stable Income Fund (DTS.UN -T) – Merged into Dynamic Strategic Yield FundEnerflex Systems Income Fund (EFX.UN-T) – Acquired by Toromont Industries Ltd.Equal Sector Income Fund (ESF.UN-T) – Merged into INDEXPLUS Income Fund (IDX.UN-T)Equal Weight Plus Fund (EQW.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)Income & Equity Index Participation Fund (IEP.UN-T) – Fund terminatedEveready Income Fund (EIS.UN-T) – Acquired by Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc.First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR-T) – DRIP suspendedFirst National Financial LP (FN.UN-T) – DRIP terminatedFirst Premium Income Trust (FPI.UN-T) – Fund terminatedHarvest Energy Trust (HTE.UN-T) – DRIP terminatedHuntingdon REIT (HNT.UN-T) – Dividends suspendedInStorage REIT (IS.UN-T) – Acquired by Storage MartLawrence Income & Growth Fund (LIGF-T) – Acquired by Navina Capital Corp.Magna International Inc. (MG.A-T) – Dividends suspendedNorbord Inc. (NBD-T) – Dividends suspendedPembina Pipeline Income Fund (PIF.UN) – DRIP suspendedPulse Data Inc. (PSD-T) – DRIP suspendedRealex Properties Corp. (RLX-X) – DRIP suspendedRetrocom Mid-Market REIT (RMM.UN-T) – DRIP terminatedRoyal Host REIT (RYL.UN-T) – DRIP terminatedSentry Select China Fund (CHZ.UN-T) – Converted to mutual fund of the same nameSentry Select Diversified Income Trust (SDT.UN-T) – Converted to mutual fund of the same nameTrilogy Energy Corp. (TET-T) – DRIP terminatedUranium Focused Energy Fund (UF.UN-T) – Dividends suspendedSeries S-1 Income Fund (SRC.UN-T) – Merged into Blue Ribbon Income Fund (RBN.UN-T)Brompton Oil & Gas Income Fund (OGF.UN-T) – Formerly Brompton Equal Weight Oil & Gas Income FundCIBC (CM-T) – Added 3% discountClaymore Exchange-Traded Funds – All ETFs now offer a DRIP; The link now points to their general siteClubLink Enterprises Limited (CLK-T) – Formerly Tri-White Corporation (TWH-T)Emera Incorporated (EMA-T) – Added 5% discountFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Trust (FC.UN) – Minimum changed to $250/month from $1,000/monthIntact Financial Corporation (IFC-T) – Formerly ING Canada (IIC-T)Just Energy Income Fund (JE.UN-T) – Formerly Energy Savings Income Fund (SIF.UN-T); Added 2% discountHOMEQ Corporation (HEQ-T) – Formerly Home Equity Income Trust (HEQ.UN-T)Inter Pipeline Fund (IPL.UN-T) – Removed the SPP portion of the planKeyera Facilities Income Fund (KEY.UN-T) – Removed the SPP portion of the planManulife Financial Corporation (MFC-T) – Added 3% discount; Manulife also removed all fees associated with its DRIPMulvihill Premier Canadian Income Fund (GIP.UN-T) – Formerly Global Plus Income TrustMulvihill Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust (TCT.UN-T) – Formerly Top 10 Canadian Financial TrustNAL Oil & Gas Trust (NAE.UN-T) – Added 5% discountRoyal Bank of Canada (RY-T) – Removed 3% discountSun Life Financial (SLF-T) – Added 2% discountTelus Corporation (T-T) – Added 3% discount