Friday, April 09, 2010
Canadian DRIP & SPP List updates
Thanks for your patience during the past few months as I have been trying to get this site updated. Thirteen months is way too long to go between updates and as you can see below, there have been many changes regarding Canadian DRIPs!
The list format has also been changed. I have made each stock ticker symbol a hyperlink so that you can get the latest stock information. Each link will use the new Globe Investor website. As well, all stock ticker symbols on this blog will now follow the Globe Investor’s stock symbol format.
Finally, I have verified each company’s link to their dividend reinvestment plan details and updated many of them.
As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.
Happing DRIPping,
Ken
I have added the following plans:
Bank of Montreal Exchange-Traded Funds
Brookfield Properties Corp. (BPO-T)
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
Capital Power Income L.P. (CPA.UN-T) [Was formerly EPCOR Power L.P.]
Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T) [Drip available early 2010]
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)
European Premium Dividend Fund (EPD.UN-T)
Exchange Income Corporation (EIF-T)
Fort Chicago Energy Partners L.P. (FCE.UN-T)
Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)
Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY-X)
Paramount Energy Trust (PMT.UN-T)
Phoenix Technology Income Fund (PHX.UN-T)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH-T)
Progress Energy Resources Corp. (PRQ-T)
Student Transportation of America Ltd. (STB-T)
Tim Hortons (THI-T)
Vermilion Energy Trust (VET.UN-T)
Western Financial Group (WES-T)
I have deleted the following plans:
Canadian Oil Sands Trust (COS.UN-T) – DRIP suspended
Citadel Premium Income Fund (CPF.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Citadel S-1 Income Trust Fund (SDL.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Citadel Stable S-1 Income Fund (CSR.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Contrans Income Fund (CSS.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Deepwell Energy Services Trust (DWL.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
diversiTrust Income Fund (DTF.UN-T) – Merged into Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund
diversiTrust Stable Income Fund (DTS.UN -T) – Merged into Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund
Enerflex Systems Income Fund (EFX.UN-T) – Acquired by Toromont Industries Ltd.
Equal Sector Income Fund (ESF.UN-T) – Merged into INDEXPLUS Income Fund (IDX.UN-T)
Equal Weight Plus Fund (EQW.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Income & Equity Index Participation Fund (IEP.UN-T) – Fund terminated
Eveready Income Fund (EIS.UN-T) – Acquired by Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc.
First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR-T) – DRIP suspended
First National Financial LP (FN.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
First Premium Income Trust (FPI.UN-T) – Fund terminated
Harvest Energy Trust (HTE.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Huntingdon REIT (HNT.UN-T) – Dividends suspended
InStorage REIT (IS.UN-T) – Acquired by Storage Mart
Lawrence Income & Growth Fund (LIGF-T) – Acquired by Navina Capital Corp.
Magna International Inc. (MG.A-T) – Dividends suspended
Norbord Inc. (NBD-T) – Dividends suspended
Pembina Pipeline Income Fund (PIF.UN) – DRIP suspended
Pulse Data Inc. (PSD-T) – DRIP suspended
Realex Properties Corp. (RLX-X) – DRIP suspended
Retrocom Mid-Market REIT (RMM.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Royal Host REIT (RYL.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Sentry Select China Fund (CHZ.UN-T) – Converted to mutual fund of the same name
Sentry Select Diversified Income Trust (SDT.UN-T) – Converted to mutual fund of the same name
Trilogy Energy Corp. (TET-T) – DRIP terminated
Uranium Focused Energy Fund (UF.UN-T) – Dividends suspended
Series S-1 Income Fund (SRC.UN-T) – Merged into Blue Ribbon Income Fund (RBN.UN-T)
I have updated the following plans:
Brompton Oil & Gas Income Fund (OGF.UN-T) – Formerly Brompton Equal Weight Oil & Gas Income Fund
CIBC (CM-T) – Added 3% discount
Claymore Exchange-Traded Funds – All ETFs now offer a DRIP; The link now points to their general site
ClubLink Enterprises Limited (CLK-T) – Formerly Tri-White Corporation (TWH-T)
Emera Incorporated (EMA-T) – Added 5% discount
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trust (FC.UN) – Minimum changed to $250/month from $1,000/month
Intact Financial Corporation (IFC-T) – Formerly ING Canada (IIC-T)
Just Energy Income Fund (JE.UN-T) – Formerly Energy Savings Income Fund (SIF.UN-T); Added 2% discount
HOMEQ Corporation (HEQ-T) – Formerly Home Equity Income Trust (HEQ.UN-T)
Inter Pipeline Fund (IPL.UN-T) – Removed the SPP portion of the plan
Keyera Facilities Income Fund (KEY.UN-T) – Removed the SPP portion of the plan
Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC-T) – Added 3% discount; Manulife also removed all fees associated with its DRIP
Mulvihill Premier Canadian Income Fund (GIP.UN-T) – Formerly Global Plus Income Trust
Mulvihill Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust (TCT.UN-T) – Formerly Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust
NAL Oil & Gas Trust (NAE.UN-T) – Added 5% discount
Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) – Removed 3% discount
Sun Life Financial (SLF-T) – Added 2% discount
Telus Corporation (T-T) – Added 3% discount
Free Shipping on Brand New business books!
The list format has also been changed. I have made each stock ticker symbol a hyperlink so that you can get the latest stock information. Each link will use the new Globe Investor website. As well, all stock ticker symbols on this blog will now follow the Globe Investor’s stock symbol format.
Finally, I have verified each company’s link to their dividend reinvestment plan details and updated many of them.
As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.
Happing DRIPping,
Ken
I have added the following plans:
Bank of Montreal Exchange-Traded Funds
Brookfield Properties Corp. (BPO-T)
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
Capital Power Income L.P. (CPA.UN-T) [Was formerly EPCOR Power L.P.]
Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T) [Drip available early 2010]
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)
European Premium Dividend Fund (EPD.UN-T)
Exchange Income Corporation (EIF-T)
Fort Chicago Energy Partners L.P. (FCE.UN-T)
Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)
Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY-X)
Paramount Energy Trust (PMT.UN-T)
Phoenix Technology Income Fund (PHX.UN-T)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH-T)
Progress Energy Resources Corp. (PRQ-T)
Student Transportation of America Ltd. (STB-T)
Tim Hortons (THI-T)
Vermilion Energy Trust (VET.UN-T)
Western Financial Group (WES-T)
I have deleted the following plans:
Canadian Oil Sands Trust (COS.UN-T) – DRIP suspended
Citadel Premium Income Fund (CPF.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Citadel S-1 Income Trust Fund (SDL.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Citadel Stable S-1 Income Fund (CSR.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Contrans Income Fund (CSS.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Deepwell Energy Services Trust (DWL.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
diversiTrust Income Fund (DTF.UN-T) – Merged into Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund
diversiTrust Stable Income Fund (DTS.UN -T) – Merged into Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund
Enerflex Systems Income Fund (EFX.UN-T) – Acquired by Toromont Industries Ltd.
Equal Sector Income Fund (ESF.UN-T) – Merged into INDEXPLUS Income Fund (IDX.UN-T)
Equal Weight Plus Fund (EQW.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Income & Equity Index Participation Fund (IEP.UN-T) – Fund terminated
Eveready Income Fund (EIS.UN-T) – Acquired by Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc.
First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR-T) – DRIP suspended
First National Financial LP (FN.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
First Premium Income Trust (FPI.UN-T) – Fund terminated
Harvest Energy Trust (HTE.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Huntingdon REIT (HNT.UN-T) – Dividends suspended
InStorage REIT (IS.UN-T) – Acquired by Storage Mart
Lawrence Income & Growth Fund (LIGF-T) – Acquired by Navina Capital Corp.
Magna International Inc. (MG.A-T) – Dividends suspended
Norbord Inc. (NBD-T) – Dividends suspended
Pembina Pipeline Income Fund (PIF.UN) – DRIP suspended
Pulse Data Inc. (PSD-T) – DRIP suspended
Realex Properties Corp. (RLX-X) – DRIP suspended
Retrocom Mid-Market REIT (RMM.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Royal Host REIT (RYL.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Sentry Select China Fund (CHZ.UN-T) – Converted to mutual fund of the same name
Sentry Select Diversified Income Trust (SDT.UN-T) – Converted to mutual fund of the same name
Trilogy Energy Corp. (TET-T) – DRIP terminated
Uranium Focused Energy Fund (UF.UN-T) – Dividends suspended
Series S-1 Income Fund (SRC.UN-T) – Merged into Blue Ribbon Income Fund (RBN.UN-T)
I have updated the following plans:
Brompton Oil & Gas Income Fund (OGF.UN-T) – Formerly Brompton Equal Weight Oil & Gas Income Fund
CIBC (CM-T) – Added 3% discount
Claymore Exchange-Traded Funds – All ETFs now offer a DRIP; The link now points to their general site
ClubLink Enterprises Limited (CLK-T) – Formerly Tri-White Corporation (TWH-T)
Emera Incorporated (EMA-T) – Added 5% discount
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trust (FC.UN) – Minimum changed to $250/month from $1,000/month
Intact Financial Corporation (IFC-T) – Formerly ING Canada (IIC-T)
Just Energy Income Fund (JE.UN-T) – Formerly Energy Savings Income Fund (SIF.UN-T); Added 2% discount
HOMEQ Corporation (HEQ-T) – Formerly Home Equity Income Trust (HEQ.UN-T)
Inter Pipeline Fund (IPL.UN-T) – Removed the SPP portion of the plan
Keyera Facilities Income Fund (KEY.UN-T) – Removed the SPP portion of the plan
Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC-T) – Added 3% discount; Manulife also removed all fees associated with its DRIP
Mulvihill Premier Canadian Income Fund (GIP.UN-T) – Formerly Global Plus Income Trust
Mulvihill Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust (TCT.UN-T) – Formerly Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust
NAL Oil & Gas Trust (NAE.UN-T) – Added 5% discount
Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) – Removed 3% discount
Sun Life Financial (SLF-T) – Added 2% discount
Telus Corporation (T-T) – Added 3% discount
Free Shipping on Brand New business books!
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home