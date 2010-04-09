    Canadian Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIPs): Canadian DRIP & SPP List updates
        
Friday, April 09, 2010

Canadian DRIP & SPP List updates

Thanks for your patience during the past few months as I have been trying to get this site updated. Thirteen months is way too long to go between updates and as you can see below, there have been many changes regarding Canadian DRIPs!

The list format has also been changed. I have made each stock ticker symbol a hyperlink so that you can get the latest stock information. Each link will use the new Globe Investor website. As well, all stock ticker symbols on this blog will now follow the Globe Investor’s stock symbol format.

Finally, I have verified each company’s link to their dividend reinvestment plan details and updated many of them.

As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.

Happing DRIPping,
Ken


I have added the following plans:
Bank of Montreal Exchange-Traded Funds
Brookfield Properties Corp. (BPO-T)
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
Capital Power Income L.P. (CPA.UN-T) [Was formerly EPCOR Power L.P.]
Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T) [Drip available early 2010]
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)
European Premium Dividend Fund (EPD.UN-T)
Exchange Income Corporation (EIF-T)
Fort Chicago Energy Partners L.P. (FCE.UN-T)
Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)
Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY-X)
Paramount Energy Trust (PMT.UN-T)
Phoenix Technology Income Fund (PHX.UN-T)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH-T)
Progress Energy Resources Corp. (PRQ-T)
Student Transportation of America Ltd. (STB-T)
Tim Hortons (THI-T)
Vermilion Energy Trust (VET.UN-T)
Western Financial Group (WES-T)


I have deleted the following plans:
Canadian Oil Sands Trust (COS.UN-T) – DRIP suspended
Citadel Premium Income Fund (CPF.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Citadel S-1 Income Trust Fund (SDL.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Citadel Stable S-1 Income Fund (CSR.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Contrans Income Fund (CSS.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Deepwell Energy Services Trust (DWL.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
diversiTrust Income Fund (DTF.UN-T) – Merged into Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund
diversiTrust Stable Income Fund (DTS.UN -T) – Merged into Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund
Enerflex Systems Income Fund (EFX.UN-T) – Acquired by Toromont Industries Ltd.
Equal Sector Income Fund (ESF.UN-T) – Merged into INDEXPLUS Income Fund (IDX.UN-T)
Equal Weight Plus Fund (EQW.UN-T) – Merged into Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T)
Income & Equity Index Participation Fund (IEP.UN-T) – Fund terminated
Eveready Income Fund (EIS.UN-T) – Acquired by Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc.
First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR-T) – DRIP suspended
First National Financial LP (FN.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
First Premium Income Trust (FPI.UN-T) – Fund terminated
Harvest Energy Trust (HTE.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Huntingdon REIT (HNT.UN-T) – Dividends suspended
InStorage REIT (IS.UN-T) – Acquired by Storage Mart
Lawrence Income & Growth Fund (LIGF-T) – Acquired by Navina Capital Corp.
Magna International Inc. (MG.A-T) – Dividends suspended
Norbord Inc. (NBD-T) – Dividends suspended
Pembina Pipeline Income Fund (PIF.UN) – DRIP suspended
Pulse Data Inc. (PSD-T) – DRIP suspended
Realex Properties Corp. (RLX-X) – DRIP suspended
Retrocom Mid-Market REIT (RMM.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Royal Host REIT (RYL.UN-T) – DRIP terminated
Sentry Select China Fund (CHZ.UN-T) – Converted to mutual fund of the same name
Sentry Select Diversified Income Trust (SDT.UN-T) – Converted to mutual fund of the same name
Trilogy Energy Corp. (TET-T) – DRIP terminated
Uranium Focused Energy Fund (UF.UN-T) – Dividends suspended
Series S-1 Income Fund (SRC.UN-T) – Merged into Blue Ribbon Income Fund (RBN.UN-T)


I have updated the following plans:
Brompton Oil & Gas Income Fund (OGF.UN-T) – Formerly Brompton Equal Weight Oil & Gas Income Fund
CIBC (CM-T) – Added 3% discount
Claymore Exchange-Traded Funds – All ETFs now offer a DRIP; The link now points to their general site
ClubLink Enterprises Limited (CLK-T) – Formerly Tri-White Corporation (TWH-T)
Emera Incorporated (EMA-T) – Added 5% discount
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trust (FC.UN) – Minimum changed to $250/month from $1,000/month
Intact Financial Corporation (IFC-T) – Formerly ING Canada (IIC-T)
Just Energy Income Fund (JE.UN-T) – Formerly Energy Savings Income Fund (SIF.UN-T); Added 2% discount
HOMEQ Corporation (HEQ-T) – Formerly Home Equity Income Trust (HEQ.UN-T)
Inter Pipeline Fund (IPL.UN-T) – Removed the SPP portion of the plan
Keyera Facilities Income Fund (KEY.UN-T) – Removed the SPP portion of the plan
Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC-T) – Added 3% discount; Manulife also removed all fees associated with its DRIP
Mulvihill Premier Canadian Income Fund (GIP.UN-T) – Formerly Global Plus Income Trust
Mulvihill Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust (TCT.UN-T) – Formerly Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust
NAL Oil & Gas Trust (NAE.UN-T) – Added 5% discount
Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) – Removed 3% discount
Sun Life Financial (SLF-T) – Added 2% discount
Telus Corporation (T-T) – Added 3% discount




# posted by Ken Cenerelli : 1:42:00 PM
List of Canadian DRIPs & SPPs

Company

Symbol

 DRIP? SPP? Discount? Minimum Maximum
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited FAP Y Y N $100/Month $20,000/Year
ACTIVEnergy Income Fund AEU.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
AGF Management Limited AGF.B Y N N N/A N/A
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM Y Y 5% US$100 US$20,000/Year
Allied Properties REIT AP.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
AltaGas Ltd. ALA Y Y 5% $1,000 $100,000/Month
ARC Resources Ltd. ARX Y Y 5% $500 $3,000/Month
Artis REIT AX.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $10,000
Bank of Montreal BMO Y Y N - $40,000/Year
Bank of Montreal Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) - Y N N N/A N/A
Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Y Y 2% $100/Month $20,000/Year
Baytex Energy Corp. BTE Y N 5% N/A N/A
BCE Inc. BCE Y Y N - $20,000/Year
Bell Aliant Inc. BA Y Y N - $3,400/Month
Brompton Oil & Gas Income Fund OGF.UN Y Y 5% - -
Brompton VIP Income Fund VIP.UN Y Y 5% - $20,000/Year
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM.A Y N N N/A N/A
Brookfield Office Properties Canada BOX.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Brookfield Properties Corp. BPO Y N N N/A N/A
CAE Inc. CAE Y N N N/A N/A
Calloway REIT CWT.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CAR.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Canadian General Investments, Limited CGI Y Y N $100/Quarter $5,000/Quarter
Canadian REIT REF.UN Y Y 4% $250/Month $25,000/Year
Canadian Tire Corporation CTC Y N N N/A N/A
Canadian Western Bank CWB Y N N N/A N/A
Canexus Corporation CUS Y N 5% N/A N/A
Capstone Infrastructure Corporation CSE Y N N N/A N/A
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. CUP.U Y N N N/A N/A
Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE Y N N N/A N/A
Cervus Equipment Corporation CVL Y N 5% N/A N/A
Chartwell Seniors Housing REIT CSH.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Churchill Corporation CUQ Y N 5% N/A N/A
CIBC CM Y Y 2% $100 $50,000/Year
Citadel Income Fund CTF.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Claymore Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) - Y N N N/A N/A
ClubLink Enterprises Limited CLK Y N 5% N/A N/A
Cominar REIT CUF.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
COMPASS Income Fund CMZ.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Corus Entertainment CJR.B Y N N N/A N/A
Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG Y N 5% N/A N/A
Daylight Energy Ltd. DAY Y Y 5% $1,000 $100,000/Month
DDJ High Yield Fund HYB.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Dundee REIT D.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $250,000/Year
Dundee International REIT DI.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $250,000/Year
Eagle Energy Trust EGL.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Emera Inc. EMA Y Y 5% $25/Quarter $5,000/Quarter
Enbridge Inc. ENB Y Y 2% - $5,000/Quarter
Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. ENF Y Y N $100/Month $1,000/Month
EnCana Corporation ECA Y N N N/A N/A
Energy Income Fund ENI.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Enerplus Corporation ERF Y Y N N/A N/A
EnerVest Diversified Income Trust EIT.UN Y Y N - $1,000/Month
EnerVest Energy & Oil Sands Total Return Trust EOS.UN Y Y N $100 $1,000/Month
Equitable Group Inc. ETC Y N N N/A N/A
Exchange Income Corporation EIF Y Y 3% $100 $10,000/Month
Extendicare REIT EXE.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment FC Y Y N $250/Month $12,000/Year
Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund FFI.UN Y Y 5% - -
Fortis Inc. FTS Y Y 2% $100/Quarter $30,000/Year
Freehold Royalties Ltd. FRU Y N N N/A N/A
Gibson Energy Inc. GEI Y N 3% N/A N/A
GMIncome & Growth Fund GMF.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
H&R REIT HR.UN Y Y 3% $250/Month $13,500/Year
Homburg Canada REIT HCR.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
HOMEQ Corporation HEQ Y N 4% N/A N/A
Horizon Alpha Pro ETFs - Y N N N/A N/A
Husky Energy HSE Y N N N/A N/A
Imperial Oil Limited IMO Y Y N $50/Quarter $5,000/Quarter
Income Financial Trust INC.UN Y N N N/A N/A
INDEXPLUS Dividend Fund IDF.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
INDEXPLUS Income Fund IDX.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Intact Financial Corporation IFC Y N N N/A N/A
Inter Pipeline Fund IPL.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
InterRent REIT IIP.UN Y Y 4% $250 -
Just Energy Group JE Y Y 2% $500/Month $100,000/Year
Keyera Corp. KEY Y N 3% N/A N/A
Killam Properties Inc. KMP Y N 3% N/A N/A
Lanesborough REIT LRT.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $10,000/Month
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. LIQ Y N 3% N/A N/A
Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. MBT Y Y 3% $100 $20,000/Year
Manulife Financial Corporation MFC Y Y 3% $100/Quarterly $250,000/Year
MCAN Mortgage Corporation MKP Y N N N/A N/A
Medical Facilities Corporation DR Y N N N/A N/A
MINT Income Fund MID.UN Y Y N $100 -
Morguard Corporation MRC Y N N N/A N/A
Morguard REIT MRT.UN Y N N N/A N/A
MOSAID Technologies MSD Y N N N/A N/A
Mulvihill Premier Canadian Income Fund PCU.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Mulvihill Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust TCT.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
NAL Energy Corp. NAE Y Y 5% $1,000 $5,000/Month
National Bank of Canada NA Y Y N $500 $5,000/Quarter
Nexen Inc. NXY Y N 5% N/A N/A
Northland Power Inc. NPI Y N N N/A N/A
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT NWH.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Olympia Financial Group Inc. OLY-X Y Y N - -
Onex Corporation OCX Y N N N/A N/A
Parkland Fuel Corporation PKI Y N N N/A N/A
Partners REIT PAR.UN Y Y 3% $1,000 $12,000/Year
PATHFINDER Convertible Debenture Fund PCD.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Pengrowth Energy Corporation PGF Y Y 5% - $1,000/Month
Penn West Exploration PWT Y Y 5% $500 $5,000
Phoenix Technology Services PHX Y N 5% N/A N/A
Plazacorp Retail Properties Limited PLZ-X Y N 3% N/A N/A
Potash Corporation POT Y N N N/A N/A
Precious Metals and Mining Trust MMP.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Primaris Retail REIT PMZ.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Progress Energy Resources Corp. PRQ Y N 5% N/A N/A
Provident Energy Ltd. PVE Y Y 5% $1,000 $100,000/Month
REIT INDEXPLUS Income Fund IDR.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Retrocom Mid-Market REIT RMM.UN Y N 4% N/A N/A
RioCan REIT REI.UN Y Y 3.1% $250/Month $25,000/Year
Rogers Communications Inc. RCI.B Y N N N/A N/A
Royal Bank of Canada RY Y N N N/A N/A
Senior Gold Producers Income Corp GPC Y Y 5% - $20,000/Year
Shaw Communications Inc. SJR.B Y N N N/A N/A
Skylon Growth & Income Trust SKG.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Student Transportation of America Ltd. STB Y N 3% N/A N/A
Suncor Energy Inc. SU Y Y N $100 $5,000/Quarter
Sun Life Financial SLF Y Y 2% $100/Quarter $50,000/Year
Superior Plus Corp. SPB Y Y 5% $1,000/Month $20,000/Year
Telus Corporation T Y Y N $100/Month $20,000/Year
Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI Y N N N/A N/A
Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corporation TMC Y N 5% N/A N/A
Tim Hortons THI Y Y N $25 $250,000/Year
Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Y N 1% N/A N/A
Torstar Corporation TS.B Y N N N/A N/A
TransAlta Corporation TA Y Y 3% - $5,000/Quarter
TransCanada Corporation TRP Y Y N $50/Quarter $10,000/Quarter
TransGlobe REIT TGA.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Triax Diversified High-Yield Trust TRH.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Troy Resources NL TRY Y N 5% N/A N/A
Valener Inc. VNR Y N 5% N/A N/A
Veresen Inc. VSN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Vermilion Energy Trust VET Y N 5% N/A N/A
Whiterock REIT WRK.UN Y Y 4% $250 -
Yellow Media Inc. YLO Y N 5% N/A N/A
YIELDPLUS Income Fund YP.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. ZAR Y N 5% N/A N/A

LEGEND: Company - name of company offering a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP); Company Hyperlink - click the link to view the plan details;
Symbol - company's stock ticker symbol; Symbol Hyperlink - click the link to view the current Globe Investor stock quote; DRIP - does the company have a DRIP?;
SPP - does the company offer a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) or Optional Cash Purchase Plan (OCP) which allows the user to purchase additional shares/units through the company's transfer agent?;
Discount - does the company offer a discount on the price of additional shares/units purchased through an SPP/OCP or through dividend reinvestment?;
Minimum - the minimum amount per SPP/OCP; Maximum - the maximum amount per SPP/OCP; Highlighted Row - company has an SPP/OCP

                                