Thursday, March 05, 2009
List of Canadian DRIPs and SPPs Updated
There have been three changes since my last list update. I have included a link to each story announcing the Dividend Reinvestment Plan updates.
I have added the following new plan:
Realex Properties Corp. (TSX:RLX)
Realex Properties Corp. announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan
I have deleted the following plan:
Homburg Invest Inc. (TSX:HII.B) - DRIP terminated
Homburg Invest Inc. announces dividend policy
I have updated the following plan:
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) – 3% discount added
Royal Bank of Canada announces amendments to its dividend reinvestment plan
As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.
Happing DRIPping,
Ken
I have added the following new plan:
Realex Properties Corp. (TSX:RLX)
Realex Properties Corp. announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan
I have deleted the following plan:
Homburg Invest Inc. (TSX:HII.B) - DRIP terminated
Homburg Invest Inc. announces dividend policy
I have updated the following plan:
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) – 3% discount added
Royal Bank of Canada announces amendments to its dividend reinvestment plan
As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.
Happing DRIPping,
Ken
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home