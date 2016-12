I have received several inquiries lately as to whether I am Derek Foster or if I have some affiliation with him. To set the record straight, I am not him nor do I have any relationship to him.The reason the confusion has come about is that this blog was mentioned in Foster's second book entitled The Lazy Investor: Start with $50...and no Investment Knowledge published in 2007. It highlighted his venture into Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIPs) and how others can get started the same way. As people came to my site they began asking me questions about investing and money matters thinking I was him.For those who don't know about Foster, he bills himself as Canada's Youngest Retiree. He wrote his highly successful book STOP WORKING: Here's How You Can Using the Strategy of Canada's Youngest Retiree in 2005. It was a national bestseller and it also spawned a third book called Money for Nothing: And Your Stocks for FREE in 2008.For anyone looking to talk to Derek, you can contact him here If you would like to order his books, they are available on his site or at Chapters Happy Dripping,Ken