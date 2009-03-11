Wednesday, March 11, 2009
Derek Foster, "The Lazy Investor" and me
I have received several inquiries lately as to whether I am Derek Foster or if I have some affiliation with him. To set the record straight, I am not him nor do I have any relationship to him.
The reason the confusion has come about is that this blog was mentioned in Foster's second book entitled The Lazy Investor: Start with $50...and no Investment Knowledge published in 2007. It highlighted his venture into Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIPs) and how others can get started the same way. As people came to my site they began asking me questions about investing and money matters thinking I was him.
For those who don't know about Foster, he bills himself as Canada's Youngest Retiree. He wrote his highly successful book STOP WORKING: Here's How You Can Using the Strategy of Canada's Youngest Retiree in 2005. It was a national bestseller and it also spawned a third book called Money for Nothing: And Your Stocks for FREE in 2008.
For anyone looking to talk to Derek, you can contact him here.
If you would like to order his books, they are available on his site or at Chapters.
Happy Dripping,
Ken
Comments:
Yes - Rogers Communications does have a dividend. They trade on the TSX under the symbols RCI.A and RCI.B. However, Rogers does not offer a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The only cable company that I know of that does is Shaw Communications Inc. See my DRIP & SPP list for more information.
Hi Ken,
I am a new investor and have never been in a DRIPs program, would like to belong to a company´s drip program, should I contact the company directly? Can you let me know please? Thank you!
Marisa
I am not sure what you mean by new investor. Do you already own shares in the company in whose DRIP you would like to participate? Or do you wish to begin investing without any shares?
Head over to The DRiP Investing Resource Center site and read the DRIP 101 articles by Robert Gibb. They will answer all of your questions regarding the two scenarios above.
http://www.dripinvesting.org/articles/articles.htm
Ken
