Monday, March 02, 2009
Column on bank dividends
In the Friday, February 27, 2009 edition of The National Post, columnist Jonathan Chevreau talks about the fact that the Royal Bank (TSX:RY) has "sweetened its dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) by offering a 3% discount for common and preferred shareholders wishing to reinvest their dividends in more RBC stock."
This move falls on the heels of both The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) which each implemented a 2% discount late last year.
As for me, I love discounts! They can increase your postion faster and at less cost. And as Chevreau says, "With banks yielding a mouth-watering 6.27% to 9.72% these days, what's not to like if you're an income-oriented investor with a long time horizon?"
The full article can be found at: Drip discount tough to avoid
