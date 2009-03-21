The world of Dividend Reinvestment Plans is constantly changing. These past few weeks have been no different. Since my last update I have made four changes to my list of Canadian DRIPs & SPPs. I have included links to some stories announcing the updates.Equitable Group Inc. (TSX:ETC)Advantage Energy Income Fund (TSX:AVN.UN)Boyd Group Income Fund (TSX:BYD.UN) - DRIP terminatedNAL Oil & Gas Trust (TSX:NAE.UN) – DRIP reinstatedAs always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.Happing DRIPping,Ken