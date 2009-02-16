Well, it has been almost one year since my last major list update. I want to start out by apologizing for the delay. I have had good intentions of revising my dividend reinvestment (DRIP) list for several months now but something has always seemed to crop up. Recently, I have received a couple of inquiries as to whether I was ever going to update my list (thanks for taking the time to write!). It was then I realized that I needed to spend some time working on this.So, I have compiled the following list of changes:Canadian Oil Sands Trust (TSX:COS.UN) – DRIP reinstatedCorus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B)EnCana Corporation (TSX:ECA)First National Financial LP (TSX:FN.UN)Boardwalk REIT (TSX:BEI.UN) - suspendedBrompton Equal Weight Income Fund (TSX:EWI.UN) – merged into Brompton VIP Income Fund (TSX:VIP.UN)Brompton Stable Income Fund (TSX:BSR.UN) – merged into Brompton VIP Income Fund (TSX:VIP.UN)Business Trust Equal Weight Income Fund (TSX:BWI.UN) – merged into Brompton VIP Income Fund (TSX:VIP.UN)Builders Energy Services Trust (TSX:BET.UN) - merged into Essential Energy Services Trust (TSX:ESN.UN)Crown Hill Dividend Fund (TSX:PBK.UN) – merged into Crown Hill Fund (TSX:MYT.UN)Fairway Diversified Income and Growth Trust (TSX:FDT.UN) – merged into Crown Hill Fund (TSX:MYT.UN)Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Fund (TSX:FAC.UN) – merged into Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund (TSX:FFI.UN)Fording Canadian Coal Trust (TSX:FDG.UN) - bought out by Teck Cominco (TSE:TCK.A)Foremost Income Fund (TSX:FMO.UN) - suspendedNewalta Income Fund (TSX:NAL.UN) - converted to corporationParamount Energy Trust (TSX:PMT.UN) - suspendedSixty Plus Income Trust (TSX:SIX.UN) - trust terminatedStrategic Energy Fund (TSX:SEF.UN) - converted to an open-end mutual fund called Sentry Select Energy Income FundSuperior Plus Income Fund (TSX:SPF.UN) - suspendedTrinidad Energy Services Income Trust (TSX:TDG.UN) - suspendedVermillion Energy Trust (TSX:VET.UN) - suspendedBank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) – 2% discount addedBank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) – 2% discount addedFortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) – maximum increased to $30,000; 2% discount addedNAL Oil & Gas Trust (TSX:NAE.UN) changed (DRIP suspended; SPP active)Thomson Corporation – updated name and stock symbol to Thomson Reuters Corporation (TSX:TRI)Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) – 1% discount addedTransCanada Corporation (TSX:TRP) - discount increased to 3% in DecemberAs well, I have verified that all of the company hyperlinks are working. They will again point the user to each company's DRIP information page.While working on the blog I also had many ideas on how to improve it. So, I have created a list of additional items I wish to include and I will also be making constant improvements to the site over the next few weeks.As always, if you see any discrepancies please post a comment.Happing DRIPping,Ken