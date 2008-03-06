While researching changes to my list for the most recent update, I found a couple of news items that may impact some DRIPpers that frequent these boards.TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2008) - Energy Savings Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:SIF.UN) announced today that it has amended the Distribution Reinvestment and Optional Cash Payment Plan (the "Plan") to reduce the minimum number of Units required to be held by Unitholders to participate in the Plan from 500 Units to 100 Units. The amended Plan will enable Unitholders holding a minimum of 100 Units to acquire additional Units of the Fund.TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Dec. 6, 2007) - Impax Energy Services Income Trust (the "Trust" or "Impax") (TSX:MPX.UN) announced today that the Trust is suspending its monthly distributions following the payment of the previously announced distribution to unitholders of record as of November 30, 2007, scheduled for payment on December 14, 2007. Impax Energy Services Master Limited Partnership ("Impax LP") is also announcing the suspension of its Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") in accordance with its terms. The DRIP provides the opportunity for holders of Exchangeable Class A and Class B Units of Impax LP to reinvest their cash distributions in additional Exchangeable Class A Units of Impax LP from treasury. The suspension of the DRIP will not affect the distribution payable on December 14, 2007, which will be reinvested in Exchangeable Class A Units.Happing DRIPping,Ken