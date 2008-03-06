    Canadian Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIPs): News on two DRIP plans
        
Thursday, March 06, 2008

News on two DRIP plans

While researching changes to my list for the most recent update, I found a couple of news items that may impact some DRIPpers that frequent these boards.

Energy Savings Income Fund Amends DRIP Program
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2008) - Energy Savings Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:SIF.UN) announced today that it has amended the Distribution Reinvestment and Optional Cash Payment Plan (the "Plan") to reduce the minimum number of Units required to be held by Unitholders to participate in the Plan from 500 Units to 100 Units. The amended Plan will enable Unitholders holding a minimum of 100 Units to acquire additional Units of the Fund.


Impax Energy Services Income Trust Announces Suspension of Cash Distributions
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Dec. 6, 2007) - Impax Energy Services Income Trust (the "Trust" or "Impax") (TSX:MPX.UN) announced today that the Trust is suspending its monthly distributions following the payment of the previously announced distribution to unitholders of record as of November 30, 2007, scheduled for payment on December 14, 2007. Impax Energy Services Master Limited Partnership ("Impax LP") is also announcing the suspension of its Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") in accordance with its terms. The DRIP provides the opportunity for holders of Exchangeable Class A and Class B Units of Impax LP to reinvest their cash distributions in additional Exchangeable Class A Units of Impax LP from treasury. The suspension of the DRIP will not affect the distribution payable on December 14, 2007, which will be reinvested in Exchangeable Class A Units.

Happing DRIPping,
Ken



# posted by Ken Cenerelli : 9:59:00 AM
Comments:
I believe that Foremost Income fund has suspended their DRIP program.
# posted by Anonymous Anonymous : Monday, April 21, 2008 4:43:00 PM
 
When a company suspends its DRIP do most drippers trade the shares? For example FCE.UN . What does this indicate when they suspend the DRIP?
# posted by Blogger multimil13 : Monday, June 09, 2008 10:15:00 AM
 
Hi Ken,

Have you abandoned this blog? Is there another site that has and up to date canadian drip list?
# posted by Anonymous Brian : Thursday, January 29, 2009 9:49:00 AM
 
Hello Everyone,

Sorry for the delay between updates.

Brian, I am actaully in the midst of a massive new update to my DRIP list and it should be ready in a few days.

Thanks for your patience and keep checking back!

Ken
# posted by Blogger Ken : Thursday, January 29, 2009 10:21:00 AM
 
Thanks Ken, glad to hear you haven't left.
# posted by Anonymous Brian : Friday, January 30, 2009 5:23:00 PM
 
Ken - great job. I note however that some companies (ie. TD) seem to offer a discount/bonus, but you do not indicate as such in your chart. I've noticed this on several occasions..are you going to update your site accordingly?
# posted by Anonymous Anonymous : Sunday, February 15, 2009 5:18:00 PM
 
Ken,

Here is another new one for your list: IGW REIT is offering a 3% discount. Details are here: http://www.league.ca/pdf/DRIP_Program_Info.pdf.

Love the list! Keep it up!
# posted by Blogger Crafty : Sunday, August 23, 2009 10:38:00 AM
 
List of Canadian DRIPs & SPPs

Company

Symbol

 DRIP? SPP? Discount? Minimum Maximum
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited FAP Y Y N $100/Month $20,000/Year
ACTIVEnergy Income Fund AEU.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
AGF Management Limited AGF.B Y N N N/A N/A
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM Y Y 5% US$100 US$20,000/Year
Allied Properties REIT AP.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
AltaGas Ltd. ALA Y Y 5% $1,000 $100,000/Month
ARC Resources Ltd. ARX Y Y 5% $500 $3,000/Month
Artis REIT AX.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $10,000
Bank of Montreal BMO Y Y N - $40,000/Year
Bank of Montreal Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) - Y N N N/A N/A
Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Y Y 2% $100/Month $20,000/Year
Baytex Energy Corp. BTE Y N 5% N/A N/A
BCE Inc. BCE Y Y N - $20,000/Year
Bell Aliant Inc. BA Y Y N - $3,400/Month
Brompton Oil & Gas Income Fund OGF.UN Y Y 5% - -
Brompton VIP Income Fund VIP.UN Y Y 5% - $20,000/Year
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM.A Y N N N/A N/A
Brookfield Office Properties Canada BOX.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Brookfield Properties Corp. BPO Y N N N/A N/A
CAE Inc. CAE Y N N N/A N/A
Calloway REIT CWT.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CAR.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Canadian General Investments, Limited CGI Y Y N $100/Quarter $5,000/Quarter
Canadian REIT REF.UN Y Y 4% $250/Month $25,000/Year
Canadian Tire Corporation CTC Y N N N/A N/A
Canadian Western Bank CWB Y N N N/A N/A
Canexus Corporation CUS Y N 5% N/A N/A
Capstone Infrastructure Corporation CSE Y N N N/A N/A
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. CUP.U Y N N N/A N/A
Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE Y N N N/A N/A
Cervus Equipment Corporation CVL Y N 5% N/A N/A
Chartwell Seniors Housing REIT CSH.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Churchill Corporation CUQ Y N 5% N/A N/A
CIBC CM Y Y 2% $100 $50,000/Year
Citadel Income Fund CTF.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Claymore Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) - Y N N N/A N/A
ClubLink Enterprises Limited CLK Y N 5% N/A N/A
Cominar REIT CUF.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
COMPASS Income Fund CMZ.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Corus Entertainment CJR.B Y N N N/A N/A
Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG Y N 5% N/A N/A
Daylight Energy Ltd. DAY Y Y 5% $1,000 $100,000/Month
DDJ High Yield Fund HYB.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Dundee REIT D.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $250,000/Year
Dundee International REIT DI.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $250,000/Year
Eagle Energy Trust EGL.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Emera Inc. EMA Y Y 5% $25/Quarter $5,000/Quarter
Enbridge Inc. ENB Y Y 2% - $5,000/Quarter
Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. ENF Y Y N $100/Month $1,000/Month
EnCana Corporation ECA Y N N N/A N/A
Energy Income Fund ENI.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Enerplus Corporation ERF Y Y N N/A N/A
EnerVest Diversified Income Trust EIT.UN Y Y N - $1,000/Month
EnerVest Energy & Oil Sands Total Return Trust EOS.UN Y Y N $100 $1,000/Month
Equitable Group Inc. ETC Y N N N/A N/A
Exchange Income Corporation EIF Y Y 3% $100 $10,000/Month
Extendicare REIT EXE.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment FC Y Y N $250/Month $12,000/Year
Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund FFI.UN Y Y 5% - -
Fortis Inc. FTS Y Y 2% $100/Quarter $30,000/Year
Freehold Royalties Ltd. FRU Y N N N/A N/A
Gibson Energy Inc. GEI Y N 3% N/A N/A
GMIncome & Growth Fund GMF.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
H&R REIT HR.UN Y Y 3% $250/Month $13,500/Year
Homburg Canada REIT HCR.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
HOMEQ Corporation HEQ Y N 4% N/A N/A
Horizon Alpha Pro ETFs - Y N N N/A N/A
Husky Energy HSE Y N N N/A N/A
Imperial Oil Limited IMO Y Y N $50/Quarter $5,000/Quarter
Income Financial Trust INC.UN Y N N N/A N/A
INDEXPLUS Dividend Fund IDF.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
INDEXPLUS Income Fund IDX.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Intact Financial Corporation IFC Y N N N/A N/A
Inter Pipeline Fund IPL.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
InterRent REIT IIP.UN Y Y 4% $250 -
Just Energy Group JE Y Y 2% $500/Month $100,000/Year
Keyera Corp. KEY Y N 3% N/A N/A
Killam Properties Inc. KMP Y N 3% N/A N/A
Lanesborough REIT LRT.UN Y Y 4% $1,000 $10,000/Month
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. LIQ Y N 3% N/A N/A
Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. MBT Y Y 3% $100 $20,000/Year
Manulife Financial Corporation MFC Y Y 3% $100/Quarterly $250,000/Year
MCAN Mortgage Corporation MKP Y N N N/A N/A
Medical Facilities Corporation DR Y N N N/A N/A
MINT Income Fund MID.UN Y Y N $100 -
Morguard Corporation MRC Y N N N/A N/A
Morguard REIT MRT.UN Y N N N/A N/A
MOSAID Technologies MSD Y N N N/A N/A
Mulvihill Premier Canadian Income Fund PCU.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Mulvihill Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust TCT.UN Y N 5% N/A N/A
NAL Energy Corp. NAE Y Y 5% $1,000 $5,000/Month
National Bank of Canada NA Y Y N $500 $5,000/Quarter
Nexen Inc. NXY Y N 5% N/A N/A
Northland Power Inc. NPI Y N N N/A N/A
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT NWH.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Olympia Financial Group Inc. OLY-X Y Y N - -
Onex Corporation OCX Y N N N/A N/A
Parkland Fuel Corporation PKI Y N N N/A N/A
Partners REIT PAR.UN Y Y 3% $1,000 $12,000/Year
PATHFINDER Convertible Debenture Fund PCD.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Pengrowth Energy Corporation PGF Y Y 5% - $1,000/Month
Penn West Exploration PWT Y Y 5% $500 $5,000
Phoenix Technology Services PHX Y N 5% N/A N/A
Plazacorp Retail Properties Limited PLZ-X Y N 3% N/A N/A
Potash Corporation POT Y N N N/A N/A
Precious Metals and Mining Trust MMP.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Primaris Retail REIT PMZ.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Progress Energy Resources Corp. PRQ Y N 5% N/A N/A
Provident Energy Ltd. PVE Y Y 5% $1,000 $100,000/Month
REIT INDEXPLUS Income Fund IDR.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Retrocom Mid-Market REIT RMM.UN Y N 4% N/A N/A
RioCan REIT REI.UN Y Y 3.1% $250/Month $25,000/Year
Rogers Communications Inc. RCI.B Y N N N/A N/A
Royal Bank of Canada RY Y N N N/A N/A
Senior Gold Producers Income Corp GPC Y Y 5% - $20,000/Year
Shaw Communications Inc. SJR.B Y N N N/A N/A
Skylon Growth & Income Trust SKG.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Student Transportation of America Ltd. STB Y N 3% N/A N/A
Suncor Energy Inc. SU Y Y N $100 $5,000/Quarter
Sun Life Financial SLF Y Y 2% $100/Quarter $50,000/Year
Superior Plus Corp. SPB Y Y 5% $1,000/Month $20,000/Year
Telus Corporation T Y Y N $100/Month $20,000/Year
Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI Y N N N/A N/A
Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corporation TMC Y N 5% N/A N/A
Tim Hortons THI Y Y N $25 $250,000/Year
Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Y N 1% N/A N/A
Torstar Corporation TS.B Y N N N/A N/A
TransAlta Corporation TA Y Y 3% - $5,000/Quarter
TransCanada Corporation TRP Y Y N $50/Quarter $10,000/Quarter
TransGlobe REIT TGA.UN Y N 3% N/A N/A
Triax Diversified High-Yield Trust TRH.UN Y N N N/A N/A
Troy Resources NL TRY Y N 5% N/A N/A
Valener Inc. VNR Y N 5% N/A N/A
Veresen Inc. VSN Y N 5% N/A N/A
Vermilion Energy Trust VET Y N 5% N/A N/A
Whiterock REIT WRK.UN Y Y 4% $250 -
Yellow Media Inc. YLO Y N 5% N/A N/A
YIELDPLUS Income Fund YP.UN Y Y 5% $100 -
Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. ZAR Y N 5% N/A N/A

LEGEND: Company - name of company offering a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP); Company Hyperlink - click the link to view the plan details;
Symbol - company's stock ticker symbol; Symbol Hyperlink - click the link to view the current Globe Investor stock quote; DRIP - does the company have a DRIP?;
SPP - does the company offer a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) or Optional Cash Purchase Plan (OCP) which allows the user to purchase additional shares/units through the company's transfer agent?;
Discount - does the company offer a discount on the price of additional shares/units purchased through an SPP/OCP or through dividend reinvestment?;
Minimum - the minimum amount per SPP/OCP; Maximum - the maximum amount per SPP/OCP; Highlighted Row - company has an SPP/OCP

                                