Thursday, March 06, 2008
News on two DRIP plans
While researching changes to my list for the most recent update, I found a couple of news items that may impact some DRIPpers that frequent these boards.
Energy Savings Income Fund Amends DRIP Program
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2008) - Energy Savings Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:SIF.UN) announced today that it has amended the Distribution Reinvestment and Optional Cash Payment Plan (the "Plan") to reduce the minimum number of Units required to be held by Unitholders to participate in the Plan from 500 Units to 100 Units. The amended Plan will enable Unitholders holding a minimum of 100 Units to acquire additional Units of the Fund.
Impax Energy Services Income Trust Announces Suspension of Cash Distributions
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Dec. 6, 2007) - Impax Energy Services Income Trust (the "Trust" or "Impax") (TSX:MPX.UN) announced today that the Trust is suspending its monthly distributions following the payment of the previously announced distribution to unitholders of record as of November 30, 2007, scheduled for payment on December 14, 2007. Impax Energy Services Master Limited Partnership ("Impax LP") is also announcing the suspension of its Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") in accordance with its terms. The DRIP provides the opportunity for holders of Exchangeable Class A and Class B Units of Impax LP to reinvest their cash distributions in additional Exchangeable Class A Units of Impax LP from treasury. The suspension of the DRIP will not affect the distribution payable on December 14, 2007, which will be reinvested in Exchangeable Class A Units.
Happing DRIPping,
Ken
Great prices on Brand New business books!
Energy Savings Income Fund Amends DRIP Program
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2008) - Energy Savings Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:SIF.UN) announced today that it has amended the Distribution Reinvestment and Optional Cash Payment Plan (the "Plan") to reduce the minimum number of Units required to be held by Unitholders to participate in the Plan from 500 Units to 100 Units. The amended Plan will enable Unitholders holding a minimum of 100 Units to acquire additional Units of the Fund.
Impax Energy Services Income Trust Announces Suspension of Cash Distributions
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Dec. 6, 2007) - Impax Energy Services Income Trust (the "Trust" or "Impax") (TSX:MPX.UN) announced today that the Trust is suspending its monthly distributions following the payment of the previously announced distribution to unitholders of record as of November 30, 2007, scheduled for payment on December 14, 2007. Impax Energy Services Master Limited Partnership ("Impax LP") is also announcing the suspension of its Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") in accordance with its terms. The DRIP provides the opportunity for holders of Exchangeable Class A and Class B Units of Impax LP to reinvest their cash distributions in additional Exchangeable Class A Units of Impax LP from treasury. The suspension of the DRIP will not affect the distribution payable on December 14, 2007, which will be reinvested in Exchangeable Class A Units.
Happing DRIPping,
Ken
Great prices on Brand New business books!
Comments:
<< Home
When a company suspends its DRIP do most drippers trade the shares? For example FCE.UN . What does this indicate when they suspend the DRIP?
I recently came accross your blog and have been reading along. I thought I would leave my first comment. I dont know what to say except that I have enjoyed reading. Nice blog. I will keep visiting this blog very often.
Kate
http://educationonline-101.com
Kate
http://educationonline-101.com
Hi Ken,
Have you abandoned this blog? Is there another site that has and up to date canadian drip list?
Have you abandoned this blog? Is there another site that has and up to date canadian drip list?
Hello Everyone,
Sorry for the delay between updates.
Brian, I am actaully in the midst of a massive new update to my DRIP list and it should be ready in a few days.
Thanks for your patience and keep checking back!
Ken
Sorry for the delay between updates.
Brian, I am actaully in the midst of a massive new update to my DRIP list and it should be ready in a few days.
Thanks for your patience and keep checking back!
Ken
Ken - great job. I note however that some companies (ie. TD) seem to offer a discount/bonus, but you do not indicate as such in your chart. I've noticed this on several occasions..are you going to update your site accordingly?
Ken,Post a Comment
Here is another new one for your list: IGW REIT is offering a 3% discount. Details are here: http://www.league.ca/pdf/DRIP_Program_Info.pdf.
Love the list! Keep it up!
Here is another new one for your list: IGW REIT is offering a 3% discount. Details are here: http://www.league.ca/pdf/DRIP_Program_Info.pdf.
Love the list! Keep it up!
<< Home